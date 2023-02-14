From April 3, it will be known as Greatest Hits Radio (The Scottish Borders & North Northumberland).

It will broadcast from Edinburgh, having previously operated from Galashiels.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, who represents the Bamburgh Division on Northumberland County Council, said: “I hope changes at Radio Borders don't mean local voices for North Northumberland and the Scottish Borders are taken off the the airwaves.

Radio Borders is joining the Greatest Hits Radio team.

"I have always appreciated my appearances on Radio Borders, which is an important source of information for north Northumberland where the Newcastle based radio stations don't reach.”

Greatest Hits Radio will become Scotland’s first national commercial radio station as Clyde 2, Forth 2, MFR 2, Northsound 2, Tay 2, West Sound in Ayrshire, and West Sound in Dumfries & Galloway all rebrand.

Presenters include Ken Bruce, Simon Mayo and Jackie Brambles.

Current Radio Borders breakfast show presenters Gregor and Lynsey will be launching a brand-new weekday breakfast show on sister station Tay FM.

Listeners will still be kept informed with local news and information, including traffic and travel.

The station will continue to work with Cash for Kids to support vulnerable and disadvantaged children and there will still be a range of advertising opportunities for local businesses.

Victoria Easton-Riley, content director for the Hits Radio Network across Scotland, said: “Given the profile of our Radio Borders audience we feel now is the perfect time to welcome the station into the Greatest Hits Radio family.