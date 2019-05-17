Race night is a winner for good causes

The Rotary Club of Alnwick has handed over a cheque for £500 to HospiceCare North Northumberland, which is part of the income from a race night.

Thanks to the various sponsors who paid for races and horses, almost £1,500 was raised for local good causes.

The club is hoping to run another race night on October 25.

Rotary president Barbara Reid is pictured handing over the cheque to Rebecca Taylor, fund-raiser with HospiceCare, with Rotarians Dave Campbell, Jill Clark and Charlie MacNeill, who were some of the organising committee.