It is intended to start and end at the hospice shop at Hazel Marsden House on Violet Terrace, although it can be started at any point on the route, or even completed in stages, if preferred. The charity requests a minimum donation of £2 in exchange for the quiz trail sheet.

The quiz sheets are available at the Visitors Centre, Tourist Information and the Pilot Inn, which are all on the route, in addition to the shop. Once completed, the answers to the questions will be available at all the outlets.

The trail is intended to be available throughout the holiday season. The full route is two miles long and has 30 questions, but there is also a shortcut to create a mile long route.