Quirky holiday pods with hot tubs planned in grounds of Northumberland hotel

Five Armadilla bedroom pods with hot tubs are proposed at Marshall Meadows Country House Hotel, near Berwick.

The pods are planned on open grassland to the south west of the hotel, located just a few hundred yards from the Scottish border.

A planning report on behalf of the applicant states: ‘The pods will be used principally as bedroom units with a small external decked area to one side with a hot tub for outside relaxation purposes.

It adds the pods are planned ‘to enhance the function of the hotel by giving guests a facility that offers an alternative to the traditional hotel experience.

‘Guests can use the main facilities of the hotel for dining and entertainment and yet have a more independent and unusual experience by staying in a pod.’

The pods would measure 3.1m wide, 5.8m long and 3.1m high.

Internal accommodation consists of a main living space with double bed and small tea point and en-suite bathroom.

The pods would be constructed in a manufacturing facility off site and delivered on a vehicle and lifted into place and sit on concrete blocks placed on the ground. Each pod would be located in a slightly different orientation to the adjacent pod.

The hotel currently has 19 en-suite bedrooms and two attached cottages with a marriage ceremony building presently under construction.

