Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations to take place in Newbiggin

A beacon as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be lit at Church Point, Newbiggin.

The Beacon – one of more than 2,022 to be lit by charities, communities and faith groups around the UK – will be lit at Church Point on Thursday, June 2.

Celebrations, including a light parade, will start at 8pm before the Beacon is lit at 9.45pm.

Cllr Louise Spratt, Chairman of Newbiggin Town Council, said “It’s an honour to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with the lighting of the Beacon.

"Beacons across the country and world will be lit to commemorate this milestone”.

“I would like to thank the hard-working staff of Newbiggin Town Council for all the arrangements, The National Lottery. Northumberland County Council and all the volunteers for making this event special.

"I hope everyone who attends has a fantastic time.

"This is truly a historical moment which will be remembered for many years to come!”

Bruno Peek LVO OBE OPR, Pageantmaster of The Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Beacons, said: “Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, thousands of beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth.

"They will enable local communities to join together to pay tribute to Her Majesty as part of the official programme of events.

“It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and unity of the nation and the Commonwealth.

"The Queen has lit up our lives for 70 years through her dedicated service and commitment.