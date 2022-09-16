Queen's funeral: World's final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II in state funeral at Westminster Abbey - updates
Mourners across the United Kingdom and beyond will come together today (Monday, September 19) in a show of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II as her state funeral takes place.
Her late Majesty will take her final journey in procession to Westminster Abbey, where the service will be held from 11am on Monday.
Queen Elizabeth II ruled over the UK and Commonwealth for more than 70 years, celebrating her Platinum Jubilee earlier in 2022. She was Britain's longest-serving monarch, ascending the throne in 1952 and remaining dedicated to her duty until her death on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.
Tributes will be paid to her lifetime of service at today's state funeral, with some of the world's most prestigious leaders and politicians joining the Royal Family in paying their respects.
Most Popular
A two-minute silence will take place shortly before midday on Monday, at the end of the funeral service.
As well-wishers from across the globe descend on London in their droves to play a part in the landmark occasion, we will be bringing you the latest updates from our reporter Georgina Cutler in the capital as well as the picture from across the North East.
See our live coverage as Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral takes place below
Queen Elizabeth II: World’s final goodbye to the Queen in state funeral at Westminster Abbey - updates
Last updated: Monday, 19 September, 2022, 12:03
Key Events
- The state funeral for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II is taking place at Westminster Abbey in London from 11am on Monday, September 19.
- Thousands of well-wishers are in London to pay their respects, as world leaders and global politicians visit for the service.
- A bank holiday is happening in the United Kingdom to mark the last day of national mourning for the Queen. The period of Royal Mourning will continue until seven days after the funeral.
The Last Post
Our Queen of Hearts
Countless floral tributes have been placed in locations across the North East and beyond following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8.
On the day of her state funeral, our photographer Stu Norton spotted this one in Mowbray Park, Sunderland.
A touching message.
‘We will meet again'
In his sermon at the state funeral of the Queen, the Archbishop of Canterbury has told mourners the “grief” felt around the world over her death “arises from her abundant life and loving service”, adding: “She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.”
The Most Rev Justin Welby said: “People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer. But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten. The grief of this day – felt not only by the late Queen’s family but all round the nation, Commonwealth and world – arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us.”
He added: “We will all face the merciful judgement of God: we can all share the Queen’s hope which in life and death inspired her servant leadership. Service in life, hope in death. All who follow the Queen’s example, and inspiration of trust and faith in God, can with her say: ‘We will meet again.’”
A reminder about the two-minute silence later this morning
A national two-minute silence will be marked at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service, at around 11.55am.
Her final journey
Truly a global tribute
Poignant photos as Sunderland and Durham reflect on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II
As Queen Elizabeth II embarks on the final journey of her record-breaking reign, iconic landmarks across the North East region were bathed in light as a local tribute to the late monarch.
Thank you, Ma’am.
A reading
Reading the First Lesson, from Corinthians 15, Baroness Scotland told the congregation: “For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive.”
The verses included the lines: “O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law.
“But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.”
Witnessing history
The Queen’s state funeral has begun with the grieving royal family, world leaders and representatives of the nation among those witnessing history.
A single toll from Big Ben signalled the start of the service at Westminster Abbey, where kings and queens have been crowned since 1066, and where the new monarch was sitting surrounded by the royal family he now leads.
King Charles III and his siblings – the Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex – had marched behind their mother’s coffin as it travelled the short distance from Westminster Hall, where the Queen had been lying in state for four days, to the ancient Abbey.
Tens of thousands have filled the capital to pay their last respects just a few hours after the last person had filed past the Queen’s coffin, bringing to a close the symbolic ritual.