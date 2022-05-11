Queen’s baton relay to visit Northumberland ahead of Commonwealth Games

The county will officially welcome the baton on Friday, July 15 when residents are being encouraged to come along and show their support as it makes its way through the streets of Blyth and Alnwick.

In Blyth, it is due to leave Ridley Park at 10.40am and arrive in the market place for a short celebration event.

It is due to arrive at The Alnwick Garden for a celebration event at 1.47pm and then, at 2.07pm, travel through the town to Alnwick Castle.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for healthy lives at Northumberland County Council with Blyth Mayor Margaret Richardson.

Cllr Jeff Watson, Northumberland County Council cabinet member for healthy lives, said: “This is absolutely fantastic news for the county and we’re honoured to have the baton here.

“We hope people will be lining the streets to get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the baton, taking the opportunity to experience the buzz of the games in our own communities.

“We know from previous events such as the Tours of Britain cycle races and the Olympic torch relay what a great spectacle these things are and we’re really looking forward to a special day for Northumberland.”

The baton relay is currently on a journey through the Caribbean and the Americas, with visits to St Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda, Bermuda and Canada, amongst others.

Starting next month, it will travel 2,500 miles around the length and breadth of England for 29 days, before culminating at the opening ceremony for the Birmingham 2022 games on July 28.

Phil Batty, director of ceremonies, culture & Queen's Baton Relay, said: “Whilst the baton has been travelling across the Commonwealth, we have worked closely with local authorities in England to devise a route that engages with hundreds of communities, passing sport venues, historic sites, local schools and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

“Yet the Queen’s baton relay is far more than just a journey. It symbolises connecting people from every corner of the Commonwealth, celebrates baton bearers who take on challenges, and marks the countdown the biggest sporting event in West Midlands history.