Queen’s Award delight for Berwick-based charity

The Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, known as Berwick’s Cancer Cars, was among the organisations selected for the Queens Award for Voluntary Service this year.

The annual Award – the equivalent of an MBE – was created by the Queen in 2002 to celebrate her Golden Jubilee.

It recognises outstanding work by volunteer groups. Recipients are announced each year on June 2, the anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation.

The Duchess of Northumberland presents the award to Berwick and District Cancer Support Group representatives.

Berwick’s Cancer Cars provide free transport to those with a cancer diagnosis living in Berwick and surrounding villages to enable them to reach their cancer-related appointments to both regional hospitals and for specialist cancer treatment further afield.

The Duchess of Northumberland presented the award to representatives from the charity last week during a special garden party at The Alnwick Garden to recognise the valuable contribution that volunteers and carers make to their communities and loved ones.

Coun Paul Jackson, chairman of trustees, said when the award was announced: “This is a tremendous honour for the charity and recognises not only the exceptional work of our volunteers, but the standing that it has in the community at large.

“Without the extraordinary level of community support Cancer Cars receives, we would not exist.”

The Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, which is supported by fundraising and donations, was founded in 1992 by a group of people who through experience knew how difficult it was to get to main hospitals from the Berwick area for cancer appointments.

It is run on a totally voluntary basis and many of its members have experienced living alongside cancer in one way or another.

For more information about the charity, go online to berwickcancersupport.co.uk

Two hundred and fifty volunteers and carers from across the county were invited to attend the garden party in Alnwick with their partners or a guest.