Queen tributes: Ponteland Town Council and postbox in Morpeth

A book of condolence is available to sign in the Ponteland Town Council offices in Meadowfield Industrial Estate – open Monday to Thursday between 9.30am and 1pm.

Coun Christine Greenwell, Mayor of Ponteland, said: “On behalf of the residents of Ponteland, the town council would like to express its sorrow at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The council would like to thank Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for her love, devotion and loyal service as the longest serving monarch, which earned her not only the respect of Great Britain and the Commonwealth, but nations across the world.

A knitted tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II has appeared on a postbox at the top of Spelvit Lane in Morpeth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The love and respect of people throughout the Parish of Ponteland and the surrounding area were demonstrated at the celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which were attended by thousands of residents of all ages earlier this year.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with her family at this sad time.”

Meanwhile, a knitted tribute has appeared on a postbox at the top of Spelvit Lane in Morpeth.