We take a look back at happy celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II: Platinum Jubilee pictures as Northumberland prepares to say goodbye to Queen at state funeral

Final preparations for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral are underway, bringing to the end a period of national mourning following her death at the age of 96.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 4:55 am

She passed away on Thursday, September 8 - three months on from nationwide celebrations in recognition of her Platinum Jubilee, which took place over a four-day weekend in June.

Queen Elizabeth II ruled for more than seven decades - more than any other monarch in British history - and dedicated her life to the service of her people.

Ahead of the state funeral on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey, we wanted to take a moment to look back on how Northumberland celebrated Her late Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

There were street parties, live music and many happy memories for families across the county and beyond.

Thank you, Ma'am.

1. Big smiles

A family enjoying the fun in Alnwick during the Jubilee weekend.

Photo: Alnwick Town Council

2. All of the lights

Alnwick Castle bathed in the colours of the Northumberland flag for Jubilee celebrations.

Photo: Jane Coltman Photography

3. Live music

The Bluebirds perform for the crowds in Alnwick.

Photo: Alnwick Town Council

4. Artwork

A lot of effort was put into this Jubilee banner, which depicts the Queen in her carriage.

Photo: Alnwick Town Council

