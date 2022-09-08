Queen Elizabeth II: Nation in mourning as Her Majesty the Queen dies aged 96 - updates as tributes flood in
A period of national mourning has begun following the death of Her Majesty the Queen at the age 96.
The announcement of her passing was made by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 8.
Her Majesty the Queen has ruled for longer than any Monarch in British history, dedicating her lifetime to serving the UK and Commonwealth.
For the 70 years of her reign, she’s been an anchor and focus for so many people during periods of change and unrest.
Most Popular
-
1
Elderly pair abandon car after getting stranded on Holy Island's tidal causeway
-
2
Police appeal for key witness to come forward after fatal crash near Stocksfield
-
3
Fears grow for Queen's health after she is placed under medical supervision at Balmoral
-
4
Blyth residents say they should be compensated for inconvenience caused by road closure
-
5
Alnmouth boathouse plans get the green light
Her accession to the throne came in February 1952, following the death of her father (George VI), with a coronation at Westminster Abbey taking place in June 1953.
In June 2022, an extended celebration was held in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as the nation paid tribute to the dignity, dedication and duty of the Monarch.
But the milestone was recognised without her “strength and stay” Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. He passed away in April 2021, two months shy of his 100th birthday.
The royal couple were married for more than 70 years.
This week, the Queen welcomed the United Kingdom’s 15th Prime Minister of her reign – Liz Truss – to form a Government in her name. Her first Prime Minister was Winston Churchill.
As tributes are paid, we will be bringing you updates throughout the evening. May she rest in peace.
Queen Elizabeth II: Nation in mourning as Her Majesty the Queen dies aged 96 - updates as tributes flood in
Last updated: Thursday, 08 September, 2022, 20:08
Key Events
- A statement said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
- A period of national mourning has begun following the Queen’s death, announced at 6.30pm on Thursday.
- Tributes are being paid to Britain’s longest-serving Monarch.
Thank you, Your Majesty
The Royal Family in all of our thoughts
Statement from Sunderland City Council leader
Leader of Sunderland City Council, Cllr Graeme Miller, has said “we will never see her likes again” in a heart-felt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her sad passing.
He said: “I was born in 1962 the only monarch I’ve ever known. She has been a real stalwart for the British people and we will not see the likes again.
“My thoughts are with her family at these difficult times and I’m sure she will be in the hearts of the British people at this time.
”On the formalities of how the city will recognise the Queen’s passing, Cllr Miller added: “The office of the Lord Lieutenant deals with the arrangements after the death of a monarch and they will be informing all local authorities about exactly what to do.”
The announcement on the gates of Buckingham Palace
Officials have displayed a plaque announcing the Queen’s death on the gates outside Buckingham Palace.
It reads: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
“The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Police officers are attempting to move the crowd back, but a huge scrum has formed at the front of the royal residence.
The view at Buckingham Palace
The Union Jack above Buckingham Palace flies at half mast following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: PA.
Respects paid across the North East and beyond
Northumberland County Council is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. Flags will be lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect, and details of where residents can pay their respects in books of condolence will be shared in the coming days.
New titles for William and Kate confirmed
Kensington Palace has confirmed that Kate and William will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.
‘May she rest in peace'
Jeremy Corbyn, who as Labour Party leader was Leader of the Opposition between 2015 to 2020, tweeted: “My thoughts are with the Queen’s family as they come to terms with their personal loss, as well as those here and around the world who will mourn her death.
“I enjoyed discussing our families, gardens and jam-making with her.
“May she rest in peace.”