Queen Camilla opens new Hexham racecourse stand and meets 'local heroes' on visit to Northumberland

By Ian Smith
Published 5th Jun 2025, 17:31 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 18:47 BST
Well-wishers braved the rain to see Queen Camilla on her visit to Hexham in Northumberland.

She visited Hexham racecourse, touring the facilities and met some of those involved in the horse racing industry, including trainers and vets, before officially opening The ‘Queen Camilla Stand’.

She then met ‘local heroes’ and charity representatives at Hexham Abbey, before meeting market stallholders, and members of the public outside.

Queen Camilla greets members of the public following her visit to Hexham Abbey. (Photo by Owen Humphreys-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

1. Royal visit

Queen Camilla greets members of the public following her visit to Hexham Abbey. (Photo by Owen Humphreys-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla and the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland. (Photo by Owen Humphreys-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

2. Royal visit 2

Queen Camilla and the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland. (Photo by Owen Humphreys-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla meeting a four-legged friend. (Photo by Owen Humphreys-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

3. Royal visit 3

Queen Camilla meeting a four-legged friend. (Photo by Owen Humphreys-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla in Hexham. (Photo by Owen Humphreys-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

4. Royal visit 4

Queen Camilla in Hexham. (Photo by Owen Humphreys-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

