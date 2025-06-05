She visited Hexham racecourse, touring the facilities and met some of those involved in the horse racing industry, including trainers and vets, before officially opening The ‘Queen Camilla Stand’.
She then met ‘local heroes’ and charity representatives at Hexham Abbey, before meeting market stallholders, and members of the public outside.
Queen Camilla greets members of the public following her visit to Hexham Abbey. (Photo by Owen Humphreys-WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photo: WPA Pool
Queen Camilla and the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland. (Photo by Owen Humphreys-WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photo: WPA Pool
Queen Camilla meeting a four-legged friend. (Photo by Owen Humphreys-WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photo: WPA Pool
Queen Camilla in Hexham. (Photo by Owen Humphreys-WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photo: WPA Pool
