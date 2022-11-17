Emmex Freight Services was run by husband-and-wife team Raymond and Sandra Hare. Raymond’s grandfather James started his haulage business in Felton in 1928 and the firm grew steadily despite a world war, recessions and increasing competition.

At the age of 15, Raymond left school in Morpeth to start work in the family business as an apprentice mechanic.

He worked his way through the business and in 1991 he started his own company with Sandra, hence the name SanRay Haulage. He built up a reputation amongst the haulage community equally as good as that of his grandfather’s business.

From left, Anthony Hickey, Nick Heads and Raymond Hare. Picture by The Bigger Picture Agency.

In 1997, he invested in new vehicles and formed Emmex Freight Services – named after his daughter Emma.

Raymond realised that many of his customers needed specialist wagons to transport their goods and now Emmex has 12 vehicles and 26 trailers to give them the flexibility to do a wide range of haulage work.

With the business in a good place, he has now decided to retire to spend more time with Sandra.

Contract services and skip hire company R Thornton & Co from Linton recognised the opportunity to increase its business provision and have now bought the company – adding the Emmex Freight Services brand to its portfolio.

R Thornton & Co is part of the M J Hickey Plant Hire and Contracts Ltd group of companies. Directors Nick Heads and Anthony Hickey are both delighted with the acquisition.

Anthony said: “We recognise the value in adding Emmex to our family. We are now able to provide a one-stop-shop – including the clearance of sites and groundwork projects, moving on to the transportation of goods across the country and beyond.

“It’s a good fit for our business model and can only help us grow even more.”

Nick added: “Emmex has a very proud heritage and is an important part of Northumberland’s transport history.

