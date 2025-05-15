Sparkle, winner of Best of Breed at Crufts 2025, has topped her successful year with the arrival of a new litter of puppies.

A much-loved member of the Percy Hunt, Sparkle is an Old English Foxhound and won the hounds class at Crufts in March.

She made history as the first working foxhound to win at Crufts in the event’s 125-year history.

The Percy Hunt, based in Alnwick, practises trail hunting and all the hounds belong to the Duke of Northumberland.

Two of Sparkle’s puppies pictured at the Percy Hunt kennels in Alnwick.

Robert McCarthy, huntsman with the Percy, said: “Sparkle has had an exceptionally good year and she has now delivered a litter of puppies, who are doing well and growing fast!

“We have a special puppy lodge and safe outdoor areas for the puppies to explore their surroundings as they grow.

"When they are a little bit older they will be looked after by ‘puppy walkers’ in the local area to help them get accustomed to the sights and sounds of the countryside and to a wide range of different people.

"After Christmas they will rejoin the pack here in kennels and then will learn the ropes of trail-hunting from the older hounds, before taking part in a trail hunt themselves, hopefully next autumn.”

Crufts winner Sparkle. Picture: KDH Photography

The naming convention at the Percy Hunt is that Sparkle’s puppies will have names that also begin with ‘Sp’ – two of the puppies have already been named by a Hunt supporter, as ‘Splendid’ and ‘Spotless’.

The bloodline of Sparkle goes back to Percy Spitfire, one of the most highly regarded Old English hounds of recent years.

Trail hunting does not involve pursuit of any animal. Instead, the hounds are trained to follow a pre-laid scent trail, preserving the traditions, skills and employment associated with hunting, while remaining in full compliance with the Hunting Act 2004.

Members of the British Hound Sports Association (BHSA) sign up to a code of conduct and uphold the highest standards of welfare for the horses and hounds involved in the sport.

Every year the trail hunting community raises tens of thousands of pounds for charitable causes. In a recent six-month period 92 different charities benefited to the tune of £460,000 raised by members of BHSA-registered hunts.