A Northumberland woman was shocked when shortly after getting a dog it gave birth to nine puppies.

Lorraine France from Callaly, near Whittingham, took in the dog after learning it was no longer wanted by its previous owner.

Two weeks later she took it to the vet after becoming concerned.

Lorraine said: "We thought she had digestive problems but then she gave birth to nine puppies!”

The mum is a collie and DNA tests have revealed the pups are also part-greyhound.

Lorraine hasn’t got room at home for all of them and still has six available to purchase at £700 or nearest offer.

"It’s mainly about finding them a good home,” she said. “We’ve got a great rural location here but haven’t got the garden space and they’re very expensive to keep.”

They have been microchipped but haven’t yet had their vaccinations.

Call 07494 540887 for more details.