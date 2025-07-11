Pupils from Tweedmouth Middle School have been adding the finishing touches to a series of papier mâché sculptures of ancient creatures that are set to feature in a new display of work at Berwick Barracks exploring the town’s unique geological heritage.

Berwick’s Carboniferous Past is a multigenerational initiative led by North East Museums and English Heritage and supported by Destination Tweed through funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Inspired by Berwick Museum and Art Gallery’s natural history collection, it features schoolchildren, volunteers and members of the University of the Third Age who have been researching local fossil stories and exploring the River Tweed as a rich source of geological information.

The results will be showcased in a special display at the Barracks this September.

The sculptures are set to feature in a new display of work at Berwick Barracks. Picture by Phil Wilkinson.

The Carboniferous Period, spanning from around 359 to 299 million years ago, was characterised by warm tropical climates and the formation of the extensive deposits of coal that would eventually come to shape Northumberland’s industrial story.

During this era, oxygen levels were much higher than today – allowing the evolution of giant insects like dragonflies and millipedes.

Northumberland and the Scottish Borders have seen new and important fossils discovered in recent decades, including the largest-ever fossil of a giant millipede ever found. All of these discoveries provided important insight into how life transitioned from sea to land.

The project was awarded a grant of £9,870 last year as part of Destination Tweed’s Community Grants Scheme. The scheme is part of the £25million Destination Tweed programme and aims to support local initiatives with a connection to the River Tweed and its nature, history and stories.

Destination Tweed project officer Charlotte Douglas said: “It’s incredible to think that millions of years ago, the land on which Berwick now sits was near the equator and teeming with extraordinary life.

“We’re delighted that Destination Tweed and the National Lottery Heritage Fund have been able to support a project that is inspiring people of all ages to discover more about the area’s dramatic natural history.”

Kevin Booth from English Heritage said: “English Heritage has been really pleased to support this fantastic project and is looking forward to showcasing the pupils’ work at Berwick Barracks in September.”