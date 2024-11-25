Berwick Shines, the Living Barracks Cultural Engagement programme, has been working with sculptural artist Martha Ellis in five Berwick schools throughout November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past few weeks, pupils at Tweedmouth Prior Park First School, Berwick Academy, St Cuthbert’s Catholic First School, Tweedmouth Community Middle School and The Grove School have been working in teams to make large salmon lanterns made from willow and paper.

These willow sculptures are inspired by the history of lanterns and salmon fishing in the town, many of which can be found in the Berwick Archives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1604, Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council decided that everyone in the town should hang a lantern outside their homes between the hours of 6pm and 9pm during winter months. This was an early form of street lighting, which helped people get home safely.

Berwick Shines lantern making.

Back in the 21st Century, these specially created lanterns will form part of this year’s Berwick Town Hall Christmas lights switch-on event on Friday (weather permitting).

The lanterns will be carried by local schoolchildren as part of a procession led by members of the cast of The Adventures of Sinbad, this year’s pantomime at The Maltings.

Residents can also look out for the lanterns appearing around the town in shops and community locations such as Morrisons, Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre, Berwick Library, Berwick Record Office and Berwick Infirmary during December.

The participating schools and their lanterns will also appear at The Big Sing event taking place on Wednesday, December 4 at 6.30pm at St Andrew’s Wallace Green Church.