Plans for a reflection garden at St Bede’s Catholic Primary School were developed by a parent at the school, and each year group was allocated an area to plant and maintain.

The garden includes a permanent memorial to Joan Riley, a former governor and teacher at the school whose children and grandchildren attended or currently attend the school.

Sadie, a pupil at the school, said: “It is to help us remember important people like my Grandma Joan.”

Students from St Bede's in their new memorial garden.

St Bede’s headteacher Therese Worrall said: “There are some very important people who helped St Bede’s become the wonderful school that it is, and one particular person was Mrs Joan Riley.

“She was key to the school developing at the beginnings to a new chapter as it converted from a first school to a primary school in 2010.

“Joan continued to provide strong, strategic leadership as chair of governors for many years. She was also the voice of reason for me as a headteacher.

“Sadly, Joan passed away in September 2020, and she is a huge miss to all who loved her, including the St Bede’s community.”

Students from St Bede's inspect their new memorial garden.

Children and parents with spare time will be invited to help maintain the garden throughout the year.

Graduating year 6s will pass their area of responsibility on to reception children each year.

Mrs Worrall said: “The children wished for the area to be a place where children and adults could reflect upon past, present, and the future.

“It can be a prayer space for children, and it can also be a place of growth.

“Gardening can be done at the beginning or end of the school day, and, if anyone has any spare time during the day, they are also very welcome to come and help.

“We look forward to seeing how the once bland, muddy, dull area continues to flourish throughout the year, and children and adults enjoy time there.”