Pupils at Morpeth's two middle schools to perform Fame Junior musical this summer
This will see more than 200 pupils taking on many roles in the production – including performing, backstage, lighting, sound and set design.
The Bronze Arts Award pupils have already designed the backdrop with a local graffiti artist, Andy Morley, and they are in the process of creating it.
Many pupils from both schools auditioned for main roles and the cast has been announced. Students who are in the cast and chorus are rehearsing weekly.
Charlotte Jones, curriculum leader of the creative arts at Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools, said: “This exciting opportunity hopes to inspire many young people into the arts as careers or a hobby.”