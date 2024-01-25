News you can trust since 1854
Pupils at Morpeth's two middle schools to perform Fame Junior musical this summer

Pupils at Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools in Morpeth are in rehearsals for their upcoming musical, Fame Junior, which is due to be performed in June this year.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th Jan 2024, 10:28 GMT
Pupils carry out a script reading for the Fame Junior musical.Pupils carry out a script reading for the Fame Junior musical.
This will see more than 200 pupils taking on many roles in the production – including performing, backstage, lighting, sound and set design.

The Bronze Arts Award pupils have already designed the backdrop with a local graffiti artist, Andy Morley, and they are in the process of creating it.

Many pupils from both schools auditioned for main roles and the cast has been announced. Students who are in the cast and chorus are rehearsing weekly.

Charlotte Jones, curriculum leader of the creative arts at Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools, said: “This exciting opportunity hopes to inspire many young people into the arts as careers or a hobby.”

