Pupils' alpacas fun in aid of good cause
A trio of alpacas have been delighting pupils and staff at Morpeth All Saints Church of England First School.
They were taken along on Tuesday and were set to return today (Thursday) as part of the nursery class’s fundraising efforts for Hilltop Farm Animal Sanctuary located at Gorfenletch, just off the A697 between Heighley Gate and Longhorsley.
Families have been asked to send in donations in return for being able to pet the alpacas and walk them around the school field.
The school’s headteacher, Nicholas Reeson, said: “Our school ‘Faith in Action’ group encouraged each class to support a chosen charity/good cause.
“This is a nice activity to help the Indigo (nursery) class with its fundraising for the sanctuary and it’s an example of our ‘together we flourish’ vision.”