Pupils' alpacas fun in aid of good cause

Alpacas have been brought along to Morpeth All Saints Church of England First School for an activity to raise money for the Hilltop Farm Animal Sanctuary.

They were taken along on Tuesday and were set to return today (Thursday) as part of the nursery class’s fundraising efforts for Hilltop Farm Animal Sanctuary located at Gorfenletch, just off the A697 between Heighley Gate and Longhorsley.

Families have been asked to send in donations in return for being able to pet the alpacas and walk them around the school field.

The school’s headteacher, Nicholas Reeson, said: “Our school ‘Faith in Action’ group encouraged each class to support a chosen charity/good cause.