Alison Stanley and Maggie Martin are arranging the God Save The King punk event at Cramlington Village Club this summer in aid of locally-based North East Hearts with Goals, a charity that places defibrillators in public places and trains people to use them.

Alison said: “You cannot have too many defibrillators. Maggie and I have seen the lifesaving work that the charity does and wanted to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If defibrillation occurs within five minutes of cardiac arrest, the person has a survival chance of 50 to 70%, and that can be the difference between life and death.”

Punks Alison and Maggie have planned the concert in the summer.

The event, held on July 22, will be headlined by Hung Like Hanratty, a band from Mansfield that sings about everyday annoyances such as traffic wardens, dog fouling, and inconsiderate drivers.

Operation Vanguard, from Cramlington, The Zoinks, from South Shields, and cover band The V’s will also perform at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North East Hearts with Goals co-founder Christine Stephenson said: “We are always happy to accept donations from events such as The Great North Run and personal sponsorship, but I do not think we have ever done a punk rock concert before.

“We hope everyone has a great night and thank everyone in advance for buying raffle tickets and supporting, not only the bands, but the charity too.”

Alison and Maggie are planning the concert to raise money for North East Hearts with Goals.

Over 30 people in the North East have been saved by one of the charity’s 500 defibrillators so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad