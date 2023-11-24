Punk bands form the North East will hold concert to raise money in support of Radio Northumberland
The gig, held at The Peacock in Sunderland on Saturday, December 2, is being organised by the Bedlington-based digital station’s punk presenter Punky Paul Storey.
It will be headlined by Sunderland group Slalom D and also features Sunderland bands The Nutopians and UK Dissent, All Out Attack and solo artist Micky Vanguard from Cramlington, and James Thoroughgood from Durham.
Tickets are £8 on the door and all profits will fund the radio station’s licence and insurance fees, which are essential monthly running costs.
Paul said: "We have got eight class acts generously giving their time for free, and everyone at the station is profoundly appreciative.
“The funds raised will significantly aid in meeting our recurring costs, ensuring the continued broadcast of quality content to our community.
“We hope as many people as possible can get along to support Radio Northumberland.”