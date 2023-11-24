A fundraising concert to benefit Radio Northumberland is being held next week by punk artists from across the North East.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The gig, held at The Peacock in Sunderland on Saturday, December 2, is being organised by the Bedlington-based digital station’s punk presenter Punky Paul Storey.

It will be headlined by Sunderland group Slalom D and also features Sunderland bands The Nutopians and UK Dissent, All Out Attack and solo artist Micky Vanguard from Cramlington, and James Thoroughgood from Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are £8 on the door and all profits will fund the radio station’s licence and insurance fees, which are essential monthly running costs.

Slalom D from Sunderland will headline the gig. (Photo by Angela Carrington)

Paul said: "We have got eight class acts generously giving their time for free, and everyone at the station is profoundly appreciative.

“The funds raised will significantly aid in meeting our recurring costs, ensuring the continued broadcast of quality content to our community.