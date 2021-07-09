Pubs in Northumberland get set for historic Euro 2020 final

Even more people than Wednesday – when England beat Denmark 2-1 to reach their first ever European Championships final – are expected to watch the match (8pm kick-off) at a bar.

Among the venues in Alnwick already fully booked are The Black Swan and The Plough.

Clare Iniesta, who runs The Plough, said showing all the tournament games has provided the pub with extra revenue.

Euros decorations at The Black Swan in Alnwick.

She added: “You can feel the buzz around the town and excitement for the final is building. A few of our customers have been singing ‘It’s Coming Home’ as they enter the pub.

“We’ve brought in an extra TV screen for the final and although we will be kept busy, me and the rest of the team will be keeping an eye on what happens as it will be great if England win.”

Kieran Anderson, assistant manager at The Black Swan, said: “I was working here on Wednesday and the atmosphere in the pub was amazing. I’m working here again on Sunday and it will be even better if England win.

“We’ve found with the big games during the tournament that customers will come along a couple of hours before kick-off and have a few drinks, then slow down to concentrate on the football during the match, so it’s definitely been worth it to show the games.”

England v Italy kicks off at 8pm.

If you live in Rothbury and want to watch the match in a pub, The Queen's Head pub in Town Foot is operating a “first-come, first-served” basis. So as long as you get there early enough, you should be able to bag a table.

Landlord Alan Youngman said: “We've got three rooms where we will be showing the game and everyone is welcome.

“The atmosphere has been fantastic in here for every game, and I'm sure that it'll be the same on Sunday.

“We're a really friendly pub, so if you fancy watching it with other fans, just come on down.”

The Wellwood Arms in High Street, Amble, is also showing the game but just about every table had been booked by lunchtime yesterday (Thursday).

Supervisor Trudie Tindale said: “We have had one cancellation, for one table, but that's all we have available for Sunday night.

“As soon as the final whistle went on Wednesday night, people asked to re-book their tables and the phone never stopped ringing Thursday morning.”

The Wellwood has four large TV screens and will be showing the match inside and outdoors. And even though it's a school night, Trudie said a couple of families had booked tables in the restaurant, so they were expecting a “cracking” atmosphere, with fans of all ages.

She added: “The atmosphere in the pub has been absolutely amazing for all the games. We have had so many people comment on how they've enjoyed watching the Euros here, and I’m sure Sunday will be even better. We're keeping everything crossed!”