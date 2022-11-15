As the countdown to the festive period gets underway, a number of blue charity boxes have appeared in shops and hospitality venues. They all have a handwritten piece of paper on them which reads: ‘Alnwick Christmas lights donation’.

However, organisers of the lights appeal say they have not distributed any boxes, and the public should not put their money in them.

Alnwick county councillor Gordon Castle said: “As chair of the Alnwick Christmas Lights Committee, I must make it clear that this is completely unauthorised and possibly fraudulent.

The fake collection boxes are blue, and say Alnwick Christmas Lights in bold colourful text.

"No such activity has been asked of any person on our behalf, and nor would we.

"I’m aware that some businesses and pubs do, of their own volition, set up collection facilities for the public to donate money to our team, and we are very grateful for this, but we never ask them directly.

"I’m sorry that someone has sought to undermine our credibility and reputation established over many years by this action. I regret that I have been obliged to seek police intervention.”

If anyone spots one of the unauthorised collection boxes, Mr Castle has asked them to contact the Christmas lights team.

This year's festive lights switch-on will take place

The popular switch-on event will take place on Friday in the market square.