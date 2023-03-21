The alleyway linking Bridge Street and the Quayside is adjacent to ROJO Antiques Gallery run by Jonathan Macfarlane and Roland Wallis.

Following discussions with the residents of 3 Quay Walls, they decided to lock the gate at the Bridge Street end of the alley each evening – although it is unlocked each morning other than on Sundays – which they say is required to prevent against fly tipping and human and canine defecation that have been a problem over a number of years.

But the campaigners believe that it is important to keep such passageways open at all times, particularly in relation to promoting the town to visitors.

The ROJO Antiques Gallery in Berwick and one of the entrances to the alleyway.

One of the group, Moira Kay, said: “Denying access to residents, visitors and locals who have used this vennel for decades with no objection or restriction is very unhelpful and creates a very negative precedent.

“I do not think anyone can disagree that our town is in a state of decline at the moment.

“Therefore, surely it is imperative that we concentrate our efforts on promoting and preserving what we already have at no cost or drain on anyone’s budget – our unique Elizabethan Walls, vennels and cute little alleyways.

“I therefore aim to apply for a modification order to amend the Definitive Map and Statement to add an official right of way, which cannot then be challenged and will remain in perpetuity, under the Wildlife and Countryside Act of 1981.

Inside the alleyway and the area at the other side of the alley.

“In order to achieve this aim, we need to provide evidence statements and complete applications to prove that this path has unbroken and uninterrupted use for at least 20 years.

“These forms can be collected and returned to Deyn’s Deli in order for me to gather enough evidence to submit the application to ensure our beautiful town remains accessible with no restrictions.

“I would ask you to support this endeavour in an attempt to keep Berwick as an attractive, open and a welcome place to visit and live.”

Mr Wallis and Mr Macfarlane have said that the alleyway is not and never has been a public right of way, and was merely a service alley for hundreds of years until 1986.

Mr Macfarlane added: “There is a heavy, antique cast iron gate to the Bridge Street end of our alley that is locked each evening and unlocked in the morning (other than Sunday) and we keep it this way against fly tipping and human and canine defecation, which has been a constant problem over the years when the gate has mostly been left unlocked overnight and weekends.

“Being reasonable members of the local community and trade association, we widely discussed the issue of locking the gate and most people including the residents of 3 Quay Walls, who have keys, wanted it to be permanently closed, but in the spirit of compromise we are keeping it unlocked during the day six days a week.