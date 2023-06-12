Motorists in particular are being urged to take extra time to keep their vehicles secure in order to avoid making it easier for thieves to take advantage and steal their possessions.

For example, thieves will always seize opportunities where they find unlocked vehicles and can make off with valuables that have been left inside or steal cars and potentially take them out of the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Bosson, of Northumbria Police, said: “With the warmer weather arriving, more and more people will be spending days out across the region.

“Unfortunately, the summer is also a time when thieves will target areas such as busy car parks, where more opportunities to steal valuable items often present themselves.

“The advice we’re passing on to motorists is to take a minute to ensure that your car doors and windows are locked and that no valuables are left inside your vehicle.

“If you are leaving valuables inside the vehicle, then please make sure that they are out of sight.

“I’d also call on motorists to keep your key as far away from your front door and vehicle as possible, or alternatively those with keyless entry vehicles can purchase a Faraday pouch which can help stop sophisticated criminals attempting to use your key’s signal to unlock your car.