Public rally featuring Mick Lynch in Berwick as RMT union seeks support for its 'Save Our Railway Ticket Offices' campaign

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch will speak at a public rally in Berwick next week as the union hopes to get further support for its calls to save the ticket office at the town’s railway station.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:51 BST

As part of closure plans announced last week by rail operators across the country, LNER revealed that Berwick is one of its stations where it plans to ‘repurpose travel centres, with colleagues supporting customers on the stations and proposals to create a modern station retailing experience’.

Concerns have been raised that closing the travel centre would negatively impact a significant number of rail users.

A public consultation has started and will run until July 26.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch, centre. Picture from Getty Images.RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch, centre. Picture from Getty Images.
RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch, centre. Picture from Getty Images.
As well as Mr Lynch, those speaking at the public event in The Maltings, Eastern Lane, on Friday, July 21 (5pm to 7pm) include Jessica Robinson of the RMT and Georgina Hill, Berwick East county councillor and rail campaigner.

It is free to attend, but people are asked to reserve their spot at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/save-berwick-ticket-office-tickets-674861487877

