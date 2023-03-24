A group of Acklington residents have called the meeting to air concerns over plans by Northumberland Estates to build four homes near the former school.

Several objections have been submitted to Northumberland County Council in recent days following the submission of amended plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In particular, there are concerns about the loss of trees, including a rare black poplar which was damaged by Storm Arwen but residents say is still showing signs of life.

Acklington.

There are also issues with potential noise from a water pumping station and traffic congestion.

Dr Kevin Corbett, who purchased the old school two years ago, said: “A lot of people don’t really know about this planning proposal or think it’s just a handful of houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And we don’t know what this pump installation means in terms of noise pollution.”

But he has concerns about ‘creeping’ development in a village where there have already been two new housing schemes.

A public meeting is being held in Acklington.

"People seem frightened to challenge the Duke because of his perceived power,” he claimed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting takes place on Tuesday, March 28 at 7pm in the village hall.

Northumberland Estates is unable to attend due to a prior commitment but says it has met with parish council representatives on site and consulted with them during the pre-planning and planning application stages.

On the black poplar, a spokeperson said: “Northumberland Estates were aware of the national and local importance of the ancient and rare black poplar tree and when initial assessments were made in 2021 it became apparent that the black poplar tree restricted development across much of the site, hence the development proposals were halted.

"Storm Arwen forced the ‘catastrophic failure’ of the black poplar tree, and it fell southwards into garden land. After consultation with Acklington Parish Council and the NCC ecologist, a scheme has been proposed that protects the existing stump and the substantial majority of the root system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cuttings will be taken to try and re-grow the black poplar tree in locations around Acklington and Hulne Park, and the deadwood will be appropriately and safely located on-site to promote increased biodiversity on site.”