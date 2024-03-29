Mari Hannah and Frank Rescigno.

Among the top writers who came to the town during the festival weekend were award-winning crime writer Mari Hannah, former television executive and Borders’ Book Festival founder Alistair Moffat, Dan Jackson – whose book The Northumbrians has become almost the definitive work on the great contribution that local people have made to British and global history over many generations – and Meriel Schindler, who has written a compelling story of her family in post-war Austria.

Mari, who is patron of the event, discussed with journalist Gerry Foley her latest book The Longest Goodbye that features one of her central detective characters DCI Kate Daniels, whose adventures are in development as a television series for Stephen Fry’s Sprout Pictures production company.

A number of local writers also took part and there were story-telling sessions for children – including a popular one featuring Kjartan Poskitt, best known for his television appearances demonstrating mathematical tricks, historical stage musicals, mazes, puzzles and funny stories such as the Agatha Parrot series.

Alistair Moffat book signing.

Greater Morpeth Development Trust (GMDT) once again organised the festival in association with Northumberland’s Library Service, with events being held in Morpeth Town Hall, the library sections of the new sports and leisure centre, and The Chantry.

Frank Rescigno, GMDT’s arts and culture director and one of the festival’s organisers, said: “We had some marvellous audiences enjoying excellent presentations by some top authors.

“Putting on an event like this takes a tremendous effort and once again we are indebted to our volunteers who gave up their weekend to help us run the event. Without them we simply could not put the festival on.

“We also want to thank everyone who attended one of more than 20 events because again without their support there would be no book festival.”

He credited staff and pupils at Collingwood School and Media Arts College for the help they gave in promoting and marketing the festival, which included youngsters interviewing both Mari Hannah and Alistair Moffat that were posted online as well as designing and printing leaflets and posters publicising the event.