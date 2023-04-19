Public invited to The Alnwick Garden to have unique items valued by Paul Martin in new Channel 5 auction show
Celebrity antiques dealer Paul Martin will visit The Alnwick Garden this month to film for his latest TV show, and members of the public will be able to get involved.
The new daytime Channel 5 show The Great Auction Showdown is inviting members of the public to bring their unique items along to be valued as part of the programme.
Participants can show up at The Alnwick Garden with their item between 9.30am and 5pm on April 27 and 28 to potentially end up on TV.
This follows filming for the show at antique shops in the area, which took place last month.
The host and the show’s crew visited The Beehive, Alnwick Vintage and Antique, and Hedgeley Antiques to purchase some items, which will then be auctioned in the show.
The show involves Paul Martin going head-to-head with a rival expert throughout each week of episodes, completing a series of challenges before auctioning off collected antiques at the end of each day.