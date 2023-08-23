News you can trust since 1854
Public invited to join Derek and Stewart on sections of their marathon hike for good causes

Derek Morton and Stewart Brown are giving people the opportunity to join them on parts of their latest marathon walk for good causes around Berwick's Elizabethan walls this weekend.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 10:00 BST
Stewart Brown and Derek Morton pictured during their 2020 marathon walk, and Austin-Edward.Stewart Brown and Derek Morton pictured during their 2020 marathon walk, and Austin-Edward.
Stewart Brown and Derek Morton pictured during their 2020 marathon walk, and Austin-Edward.

The fundraiser this year on Sunday will be for the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, more familiarly known as Berwick Cancer Cars, and the Baby Austin-Edward Appeal Fund.

Derek said: “People are welcome to join us on the day to do a lap or two. They can meet us anywhere on the walls.

“The route starts on Silver Street along onto Bridge Street up Bankhill then onto the walls around down Kipper Hill, keep walking along then on your right-hand side you will see white posts – walk down to Scouts Hall then turn right and follow the road.

“The walk starts at 6am and will go until teatime, or a little later.”

Go to www.justgiving.com/page/derek-and-stewart-marathon-walk-2023 to make a donation.

