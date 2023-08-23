Stewart Brown and Derek Morton pictured during their 2020 marathon walk, and Austin-Edward.

The fundraiser this year on Sunday will be for the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, more familiarly known as Berwick Cancer Cars, and the Baby Austin-Edward Appeal Fund.

Derek said: “People are welcome to join us on the day to do a lap or two. They can meet us anywhere on the walls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The route starts on Silver Street along onto Bridge Street up Bankhill then onto the walls around down Kipper Hill, keep walking along then on your right-hand side you will see white posts – walk down to Scouts Hall then turn right and follow the road.

“The walk starts at 6am and will go until teatime, or a little later.”