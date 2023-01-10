Northumberland County Council has said it will invest £40million in schools in the Berwick Partnership – but the local authority has stressed the system needs to be “sustainable” and following what it says was an informal pre-consultation, it put forward two detailed proposals based on the current three-tier system and a two-tier system.

Under the proposed three-tier model Norham CE First and Scremerston First schools, and Glendale Middle School, would close. Under a two-tier model, Scremerston First and Glendale Middle schools would again close, along with Berwick and Tweedmouth Middle Schools.

Campaigns have been set-up to save the schools that will or may close depending on the outcome of the current consultation.

The venues for the drop-in sessions include Berwick Academy.

Council and school representatives will be on hand at the drop-in sessions at Wooler, Belford and Berwick to discuss the consultation and answer any questions.

Cabinet member for children’s services, Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, said: “With falling pupil numbers in the partnership area, we have to look at creating a sustainable school system that will work best for our young people.

“We welcome all interested parties to come along to these events to find out more, ask any questions and share their views.”

The sessions will be held as follows – Wooler First School on Thursday, January 12 (7.30pm to 9.30pm); Belford Primary School on Wednesday, January 18 (6.30pm to 8.30pm); Berwick Academy on Saturday, January 21 (10am to 2pm); Berwick Middle School on Thursday, February 9 (6.30pm to 8.30pm).

