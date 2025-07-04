Detailed design options for the potential new Berwick Academy buildings as part of a multi-million-pound investment will go on display for the first time next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland County Council is holding a community event at Berwick Academy on Wednesday, July 9 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm to showcase the different options available.

Feedback from the event will help shape the outline business case that is being prepared for the council’s cabinet and will contain final recommendations for the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has committed more than £50million to schools in north Northumberland as part of its major investment in education across the county.

Berwick Academy will become an age 11 to 18 secondary academy from September 2026.

This involves the transition of the area’s first schools and Berwick Academy into primary schools and a secondary school, along with the creation of more specialist, post-16 and community facilities.

The council is also in discussions with the Department for Education about it contributing £13million towards replacing the outdated academy buildings. There have been differing views among Labour and Conservative politicians about when this funding can be pledged.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, the council’s cabinet member for inspiring young people, said: “We’re delighted to be able to share these initial designs from our technical advisors, who have been working closely with us and the school to bring our vision for Berwick Academy to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a great opportunity to come along and have a look at the different design options, speak to the people who have helped develop them and give feedback.

“This will then contribute to the final recommendations made in the outline business case.

“Across the wider partnership, work is progressing on schedule to expand the first schools so they are ready to transition into primary schools from September 2025, with extra facilities for SEN provision and a family hub too.

“We remain committed to supporting all our children, young people, their families and school staff during this transition process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Ryder, Berwick Academy headteacher, said: “This is an exciting milestone in the journey of transforming our vision for Berwick Academy into reality.

“A lot of work has been taking place behind the scenes to develop these designs and we’re looking forward to sharing them with the whole community and to hear their views.”