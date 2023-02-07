The public consultation is being held following the announcement of a £4.2 billion devolution deal.

It will give people a chance to understand how the proposed devolution deal from government could be implemented and have their say.

The event takes place on Wednesday, February 15, from 4pm until 6pm at St James’ Church. It will be attended by senior councillors and officers.

Council leader Glen Sanderson.

Residents and businesses are invited to hear a presentation, followed by a Question and Answers session.

Anyone interested in attending the event is asked to register at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/530639124907.

Councillor Glen Sanderson, Leader of Northumberland County Council said: "The North East devolution deal provides us with a unique opportunity to bring billions of pounds of investment to the region.

"We have successfully negotiated a proposed deal which is a significant step towards securing important decision-making powers and investment for our region.

“This would allow us to make decisions that reflect local needs and invest wisely into projects that will make a difference for all our residents, communities, and local economy.

"We want to hear from people across Northumberland to move the deal to the next stage and I'd encourage residents and businesses to get involved with the process as we want to listen carefully to your views.”

The cabinets of the seven North East local authorities have agreed the terms and process for the 'minded to' devolution deal. The consultation which runs until March 23 gives residents and businesses an opportunity to consider and comment on the proposed scheme, centred on the plan that sets out how devolution would be implemented.

As well as multi-billion-pound investment into the region, the deal would see significant powers transferred to the North East from central government.

Residents, businesses, and other stakeholders can give their feedback online or by attending a number of face-to-face and virtual events taking place across the North East.