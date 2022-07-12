Public drop-in sessions on future model of schools in Berwick

Northumberland County Council has allocated almost £40million of funding from its budget for capital schemes to improve school buildings and facilities in the Berwick Partnership, including a new home for Berwick Academy.

But, as mentioned in the introduction to the consultation document, before any detailed proposals are made ‘the views of parents, staff, governors, pupils, the wider public and anyone with an interest in education in the Berwick Partnership area need to be gathered on the general principle of whether schools should be organised within the current three-tier structure or within the two-tier structure’.

Consultation opened on May 23 and will run until August 12, with the consultation document available online at https://nland.cc/SchoolConsultations

But this week, council and school representatives will be on hand to provide further information and answer any questions.

The public drop-in events will take place at Bell View Resource Centre, 33 West Street, Belford, on Wednesday, July 13 from 5.30pm to 7pm, and at Berwick Community Trust, The William Elder Building, Castlegate, on Saturday, July 16 between 10am and 3pm.

Cabinet member for children’s services, Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, said: “It’s important we get this major investment in the Berwick Partnership right from the very start to ensure we have a sustainable education system, with first-class facilities and first-class teachers, to deliver the best outcomes for our young people.