A new PlayZone is opening in Ashington’s Hirst Park and members of the public are invited to come along and join in a series of fun and free activities that are being held to mark the occasion.

A PlayZone is an outdoor sports space for adults and children to enjoy a range of sport and activities.

On Saturday, May 17, between 10am and 2pm, there will be sports, music, fun and fitness in the park.

The Newcastle United Foundation will be laying on some street soccer, Newcastle Rugby Foundation will be laying on some rugby skills sessions and Places Leisure will be running some family fitness sessions.

There will be tennis on the tennis courts, music from Koast Radio and staff from Northumberland Family Hub will be running activities for young children.

The new outdoor PlayZone is an all-weather playing surface with fencing and floodlighting to provide a safe, outdoor recreational space that can be used throughout the year.

It will be available for a range of sports and physical activities including football, netball, basketball and fitness.

The new facility has been funded by Northumberland County Council and the Football Foundation – with funding from the FA, Premier League and Sport England. It will be managed by the county council.

A council spokesperson said: “If you are free this Saturday, please pop along to Hirst Park and join in the fun.

“This fantastic new PlayZone is going to help more people of all ages to become active in their own community.

“It is going to be a great facility and will provide a safe space for families and friends to meet, to be active and have fun.

“We want the PlayZone to be accessible to the whole community and have held a number of meetings with community partners and local people so they could tell us the type of activities they’d like to see the PlayZone used for.”

The Hirst PlayZone is the first to be completed, but others are also being constructed across the county. Alnwick and West Wylam are also due to open soon and PlayZones are under construction at Amble and Bedlington, with others in the pipeline.