The planning group needs a logo and it is appealing to the public to come up with something that best sums up the iconic structure that was opened in 1624.

Professional artist Katie Chappell will hold two workshops in Berwick Visitor Centre, Walkergate, on Wednesday, August 16.

There will be one session in the afternoon for youngsters aged eight to 15, all children must be accompanied by an adult, and then another that same evening for adults. Participants will be given guidelines by the artist and a history of the bridge by Linda Bankier, town archivist.

Katie Chappell beside Berwick Old Bridge. Picture by Cameron Robertson.

The competition winner will be judged by a panel of five and receive a cash prize of £50, their logo will be used in all ‘Bridge 400’ publicity.