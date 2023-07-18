News you can trust since 1854
Public appeal for logo design to mark Berwick Old Bridge 400th anniversary next year

Plans are underway to organise celebrations for the Berwick Old Bridge’s 400th anniversary in August 2024.
By Alan Hughes
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:11 BST

The planning group needs a logo and it is appealing to the public to come up with something that best sums up the iconic structure that was opened in 1624.

Professional artist Katie Chappell will hold two workshops in Berwick Visitor Centre, Walkergate, on Wednesday, August 16.

There will be one session in the afternoon for youngsters aged eight to 15, all children must be accompanied by an adult, and then another that same evening for adults. Participants will be given guidelines by the artist and a history of the bridge by Linda Bankier, town archivist.

Katie Chappell beside Berwick Old Bridge. Picture by Cameron Robertson.Katie Chappell beside Berwick Old Bridge. Picture by Cameron Robertson.
Katie Chappell beside Berwick Old Bridge. Picture by Cameron Robertson.
The competition winner will be judged by a panel of five and receive a cash prize of £50, their logo will be used in all ‘Bridge 400’ publicity.

Book your place on the workshops soon via www.eventbrite.co.uk – search ‘Berwick 400’.