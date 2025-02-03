A fundraiser that started as a pub bet between friends stands as a testament to the legacy of a beloved mother’s positive outlook and the importance of friendship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of December 2024, the Pack Horse Inn, Ellingham, hosted a fun race between friends after a pub bet was made to see who could run a 100 metre sprint to the pub door in full tweed and down a pint of beer first.

The men involved were Mathew ‘Chewy’ Logan and Bamburgh councillor Guy Renner-Thompson, who are both part of a large group of friends and quickly realised there was an opportunity to do some good and raise money for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guy’s mother, Fiona Renner-Thompson, had been quietly battling cancer and so the pair chose to donate their earnings to Macmillan Cancer Support. In under an hour they had already collected over £700 in cash from supporters, but another friend suggested that they could do even better.

Fiona Renner-Thompson.

With this in mind, they set a £2,000 target and decided to utilise the reach of their friend Nathalie Petronelli’s YouTube series called ‘Off The Grid’, which is based in and around Chatton and has Guy featuring in regularly. The race was filmed and broadcast in the next episode, alongside a link to their GoFundMe page, which received over £1,500 in donations.

Fiona lost her fight to cancer just days later at 63-years-old, but the GoFundMe page continued to receive pledges until January 28, when she was laid to rest. They managed to raise £3,745 in total.