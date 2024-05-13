Pub and shop in Morpeth have been closed
A pub in the Kirkhill area of Morpeth has closed.
The Gazette contacted The Wansbeck via social media after being contacted by local residents who said it appeared to be no longer open.
And it confirmed in response that the pub is now closed.
In addition, the status of The Artisan Gift Studio on sites such as Facebook and Google is ‘permanently closed’.
The shop opened in Oldgate, Morpeth town centre, last year and sold a range of unique, hand-crafted gifts made by artists and makers.
