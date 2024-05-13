The Wansbeck pub in Morpeth is now closed. Picture by Google.

A pub in the Kirkhill area of Morpeth has closed.

The Gazette contacted The Wansbeck via social media after being contacted by local residents who said it appeared to be no longer open.

And it confirmed in response that the pub is now closed.

In addition, the status of The Artisan Gift Studio on sites such as Facebook and Google is ‘permanently closed’.

