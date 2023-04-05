The total cost to fully address spills from storm overflows at Tweedmouth and Spittal is estimated at £50million.

It has been announced by Ofwat (Water Services Regulation Authority) this week that the initial stage of the scheme to carry out specific work so the water company can identify and progress with the most effective ways of reducing the spills is one of 31 approved accelerated delivery investment schemes across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbrian Water had applied for £1.85million of funding and this successful bid means that it will be able to start delivering the project straightaway and so the design and construction of the scheme will commence earlier than expected.

Coun Glen Sanderson and Coun Georgina Hill.

Richard Warneford, the company’s wastewater director, said: “It is fantastic that Ofwat has agreed to accelerate this investment in our region.

“We understand and share our customers’ passion for the environment and while improvements have been made, we know there is still work to be done to reduce storm overflow spills in the Berwick catchment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This investment will help us to deliver important benefits for the environment and the community faster.”

The planning phase of the project will also look at options that bring multiple benefits, such as reducing the risk of flooding.

Spittal Beach.

According to the Ofwat report, the Environment Agency has confirmed the environmental need for Berwick storm overflows to reduce spills at up to 42 overflows, 17 of which discharge into bathing waters and the remainder discharging into inland waterbodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also says the potential options that will be explored include providing storage (grey or green), maximising use of existing sewer capacity (through flow optimisation and improved pumping), disconnecting surface water systems, separating surface water from large impermeable areas and providing water butts to residents.

Coun Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, added: “I welcome this news on improving river and bathing waters in the Berwick area earlier than planned.

"We are proud of our fantastic beaches and bathing waters in Northumberland, and we must make sure these are maintained to the high standards residents and visitors rightly expect.

“At our last council meeting in March, we discussed local concerns over Spittal Beach, so I’m pleased this matter has been taken seriously and these works can now be accelerated by the water company.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storm overflows are consented by the Environment Agency and designed to operate as a relief valve during times of heavy rainfall to help protect the homes of customers from flooding.

However, last month charity Surfers Against Sewage urged the public to stay away from 83 beaches across the country – including at Spittal – due to such discharges.

Berwick East councillor Georgina Hill asked Coun Sanderson about Spittal Beach at the council meeting.

In response to this week’s news, she said: “This funding, which allows for the acceleration of the project, is excellent news and constitutes a major step forward in improving the water around Spittal beach and the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad