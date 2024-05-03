Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, has revealed that the £1,000,000 UK Millionaire Maker prize from the special EuroMillions draw on November 3, 2023, has remained unclaimed for more than 180 days after the draw took place.

The ticket-holder bought their EuroMillions ticket in Northumberland and the deadline for the ticket-holder to claim their prize was at midnight on Wednesday, May, 1, 2024.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money.

A EuroMillions winning lottery ticket was bought in Northumberland. Picture: SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty Images)

“However, this prize is the only one of the 10 from the special EuroMillions draw that has now expired, and this money will now add to the £30M raised each week for National Lottery-funded projects.”

Some projects in Northumberland that have benefited from National Lottery funding include:

Full Circle Food Project who were awarded £449,000 in March 2022 for their Reviving Ashington programme to help disadvantaged people to learn about growing food to eat, healthy cooking on a budget and adopting a healthier lifestyle.

Kielder Observatory Astronomical Society was awarded a new grant for £13,400 for their Narratives of Kielder project to create stories, plays and poems to further build and strengthen the relationship with the community across the North East.