By Ian Smith
Published 28th Oct 2025, 13:49 GMT
Northumbrian Water is investing £1.7 million in essential upgrade work to water mains near Belsay.

In partnership with United Infrastructure, the water company will be upgrading 15km of water mains from Monday, November 3 for approximately six weeks, between Quarry Close Point and Boghall Junction.

To facilitate the work safely, a temporary road closure will be implemented on the affected stretch of road. A clearly signposted diversion route will be in place, and access for residents and businesses will be maintained throughout the work.

Brian Hardy, project manager at Northumbrian Water, said: “This upgrade is a vital part of our long-term investment in the region’s water infrastructure. We’re working hard to ensure the improvements are delivered efficiently and with as little disruption as possible to the local community. We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation while we carry out this essential work.”

Northumbrian Water apologises for any inconvenience caused during the works and thanks the community for their patience and cooperation during this vital upgrade.

