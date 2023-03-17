Labour’s Caroline Ball, who represents the Ashington Central ward, said: “I welcome £16m for the town centre and I hope it is the first of many pots of money coming to Ashington.

"For me, money brings money, it brings jobs and more opportunities to the town.

“I can’t wait to see the end of the Ashington hole.

Ashington town centre and main shoping area.

“Is it enough for what we need? Probably not – £16m is a drop in the ocean when you consider that the Morpeth Leisure Centre was £21m.

“I look forward to future investments as we need more.”

The cash was included as part of the government’s spring budget and will be used to support

Funding will be used to support major new projects to boost the town centre including leisure, culture and community facilities at Wansbeck Square and Portland Park.

Northumberland County Council Leader Glen Sanderson outside what will be the new Ashington railway station.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson said the money had been made available for Ashington following a recent visit by Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, to the region.

He added: “This is absolutely great news for Ashington town centre.

“So much work has gone into working together to build positive plans for the town so the announcement is testament to the commitment of everyone involved.”

The council has said the money will help ensure Ashington “capitalises on the development of the new train station” being built as part of the Northumberland Line. Further information about the detailed plans will be announced later this year.