£15.5m Lilidorei play village coming to life at The Alnwick Garden
A project to create the world’s biggest play structure of its kind at The Alnwick Garden is coming on at a rapid pace.
The £15.5 million children’s adventure attraction, Lilidorei, is starting to take shape with the first of the structures in place.
Themed around a magical village of elves, dwarves and goblins, the new addition aims to attract 280,000 visitors to Northumberland.
The Duchess of Northumberland’s vision for the land, just behind the Treehouse restaurant, is being brought to life by a dedicated team who are also being filmed for a TV series about the development, due to be aired on Channel 4 next year.
The much-anticipated whimsical wonderland is set to welcome its first visitors from spring 2023.
Here are 17 pictures to whet the appetite.