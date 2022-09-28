News you can trust since 1854
The Duchess of Northumberland at The Alnwick Garden.

£15.5m Lilidorei play village coming to life at The Alnwick Garden

A project to create the world’s biggest play structure of its kind at The Alnwick Garden is coming on at a rapid pace.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 3:10 pm

The £15.5 million children’s adventure attraction, Lilidorei, is starting to take shape with the first of the structures in place.

Themed around a magical village of elves, dwarves and goblins, the new addition aims to attract 280,000 visitors to Northumberland.

The Duchess of Northumberland’s vision for the land, just behind the Treehouse restaurant, is being brought to life by a dedicated team who are also being filmed for a TV series about the development, due to be aired on Channel 4 next year.

The much-anticipated whimsical wonderland is set to welcome its first visitors from spring 2023.

Here are 17 pictures to whet the appetite.

1. Taking shape

One of the huge play structures begins to take shape.

Photo: Alnwick Garden

2. Construction

Construction work on the site.

Photo: Alnwick Garden

3. Walkway

An elevated walkway in one of the play structures.

Photo: Alnwick Garden

4. Project co-ordinator

Aidan Harrison, Lilidorei project co-ordinator.

Photo: Alnwick Garden

