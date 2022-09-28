The £15.5 million children’s adventure attraction, Lilidorei, is starting to take shape with the first of the structures in place.

Themed around a magical village of elves, dwarves and goblins, the new addition aims to attract 280,000 visitors to Northumberland.

The Duchess of Northumberland’s vision for the land, just behind the Treehouse restaurant, is being brought to life by a dedicated team who are also being filmed for a TV series about the development, due to be aired on Channel 4 next year.

The much-anticipated whimsical wonderland is set to welcome its first visitors from spring 2023.

Here are 17 pictures to whet the appetite.

1. Taking shape One of the huge play structures begins to take shape. Photo: Alnwick Garden Photo Sales

2. Construction Construction work on the site. Photo: Alnwick Garden Photo Sales

3. Walkway An elevated walkway in one of the play structures. Photo: Alnwick Garden Photo Sales

4. Project co-ordinator Aidan Harrison, Lilidorei project co-ordinator. Photo: Alnwick Garden Photo Sales