An outline application by Moorlands Holdings (NE) Ltd for a redevelopment of the golf club site has resulted in nearly 50 letters of support and objection.

Club owners David and Michael Ratliff want to build 21 new homes, a farm shop, retail units, offices, a sports pitch, two tennis courts, an extended clubhouse, new driving range, bowling green, play park, mother and toddler facilities and micro-brewery.

It is a scaled-down version of a £12 million development refused last year.

An £11m redevelopment of the Belford Golf Club site is proposed.

The public comments are split almost 50/50 between those in favour and those against.

Many objections highlight concerns about how the village infrastructure and services could cope, with only one GP surgery, a small school and a private dentist.

Paula Coogan, from Belford, wrote in objection that “the village can not sustain all these new properties.”

Other objections contain an environmental angle, with many people concerned about the loss of green space and harm to the wildlife.

Fiona Brier, who visits Belford regularly, wrote: “The golf course is a green space, why encroach onto more of our domestic wildlife spaces? Red squirrels, deer, hedgehogs etc, our wildlife is in decline yet we continue to remove green spaces.”

Many people objecting the plans are doubting those who are in support.

William Bennett, who lives on the High Street, wrote: “Have you looked at the addresses of the supporters? There aren't many in our village who support his plans.”

However, comments still show people from the village who are all for (the) Radcliffs’ plans and claim objections come from an “unfair bias”.

A village resident hoping the development would regenerate the village, wrote: “The village needs this as most of the shops and facilities have gone.”