The Community Foundation holds a range of funds which have been set up to support groups from Morpeth to Berwick.

These include the Northern Angel Fund for Berwick and the Appletree Fund, as well as funds that seek to make grants in north Northumberland.

Ross Wilson, senior philanthropy advisor at the Community Foundation explained: “These funds support organisations working to tackle poverty and disadvantage, reduce social and rural isolation, and strengthen communities. We welcome applications from organisations in north Northumberland, or who run projects in the area, that address these issues.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children North East is working to establish a youth social action group.

The FB & PFB Lough Fund has recently made several multi-year grants to support the community living in and around Berwick. One of these grants was to Children North East, to help it establish a youth social action group led by young people with additional needs. It has been awarded £9,517 per year, over three years.

Luke Bramhall, head of youth services and poverty proofing at Children North East, said: “We are excited to be working alongside young people with SEND from in and around Berwick.

"The long-term impact of engaging year on year with a range of young people and supporting them to positively affect their communities will be powerful. Not only the immensely positive outcomes for individual young people, but how this project will promote inclusivity, community spirit and diversity”.