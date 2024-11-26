£10,000 raised for Maggie's Newcastle at Alnwick Castle Christmas Fair
Over 600 guests attended the inaugural Christmas fair at Alnwick Castle on November 21 and 22 to fundraise for Northumberland Estates’ charity of the year, Maggie’s Newcastle.
A selection of stalls, curated by Anna Voyce of Osski, showcased independent brands in a festive atmosphere, with Christmas trees decorating the courtyard and the Alnwick Allstars Choir performing.
Connie Holden, Alnwick Castle events manager, said: "This funding will make a significant impact on the charity’s ability to continue providing vital services to those affected by cancer. We couldn’t have asked for a better turnout, and we are so grateful to everyone who came out to support the fair."
Jessica Maguire, fundraising manager at Maggie’s Newcastle, added: “The £10,000 raised from this event will go a long way in helping us continue our work supporting people affected by cancer. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who made this event possible.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.