Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Department for Education's “Do Something Big” recruitment campaign aims to encourage people to start or return to a career working with small children.

A £1,000 sign-on bonus for eligible childcare workers is also being launched in 20 local authorities across the UK including Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for Inspiring Young People at Northumberland County Council, said: “This year will see the biggest expansion to childcare support that the country has ever seen. This is creating lots of opportunities for children, for families and also for people looking for rewarding careers.

Sam Neil, senior early years worker at Cubs & Kits Daycare Nursery, Berwick.

“Our early years and childcare providers are the absolute cornerstone of our education system, laying those vital foundations so that children will be ready for school.

“As a council, we are supporting the sector at this exciting time, and we are looking for people with a wide range of experiences who are passionate about giving children the best start in life to join us.”

From April eligible working parents of two-year-olds can access up to 15 hours of childcare support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By September 2025, most working families with children under the age of five will be entitled to 30 hours of childcare support.

This means there will be more opportunities than ever to carve a career in the sector.

Sam Neil, senior early years worker at Cubs & Kits Daycare Nursery based at Northumberland County Council’s Berwick Family Hub, said: “I just think it’s one of the most rewarding jobs you can do – you come into work and these kids amaze you: they do something they’ve never done before, and you feel that you’ve made an impact.

“It’s so rewarding, and they put a smile on my face all the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I started on a temporary seven-hour contract then became a full-time member of staff and now I’m a senior early years worker.

“Once you are in a job like this, the opportunities are endless.”

The council’s Early Years and Childcare team provide staff development and training opportunities across the sector.