The National Lottery is on the hunt for a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner who is sitting on a ticket worth £1,000,000.

A lucky winner from the EuroMillions draw on July 23 has still to check their ticket and claim their prize.

Players in Northumberland are now being urged to check and double-check their unique EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code.

The winning code was TWPB 44366 and the lucky ticket-holder has until January 19, 2025 to claim their prize.

A EuroMillions winning lottery ticket was bought in Northumberland. Picture: SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty Images)

Anyone not in possession of their ticket but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to The National Lottery, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said, “If you bought a EuroMillions ticket in Northumberland for the draw on 23 July, it’s time to look anywhere that you think it could be hiding - in the pockets of clothes you might have been wearing at the time, bags, in the car, wallets and purses and in that sideboard or drawer where we all tend to put bits and pieces - and check those tickets.

“Do you live or work in this area, do you have family and friends there who you were visiting or were you just passing through?

"We really want to find this mystery ticket-holder and pay out their life-changing prize!We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Anyone who has any queries should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected].