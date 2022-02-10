Protesters to highlight sewage issue at North Tyneside beach

Surfers Against Sewage will be holding a protest at Cullercoats beach.

Members of Surfers Against Sewage will be protesting about sewage discharges at Cullercoats Bay, and inviting local residents, visitors and businesses to attend.

The event – taking place on Sunday, February 13, starting at 12noon – is part of a campaign calling on the authorities to take action to clean up the bay.

Surfers, swimmers, kayakers and paddle boarders will turn up in their gear but will deliberately not enter the water to highlight the problem.

A Surfers Against Sewage spokesperson said: “All who care about our coastline are invited to come along.”

It is part of the #ShowTheLove campaign, an annual event aiming to join communities, organisations and businesses together to show decision makers that they want to see real action to tackle the ocean and climate emergency.